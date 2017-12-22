From breathtaking landscapes and skylines to unique architecture and events, Instagram users visiting and living in British Columbia had a lot to share this year.

Data released by Instagram Canada last month shows the most-posted-about places in B.C. this year ranged from urban environments to natural settings.

Whistler Blackcomb topped the list of locations with more than 133,000 posts geotagged in the area at the time the social media giant released its annual statistics.

Coming in second, interestingly, was the Vancouver International Airport, with about 30,000 fewer posts in 2017.

Stanley Park and the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park both racked up about 100,000 posts, and English Bay saw 72,000.

Vancouver hotspots Granville Island, Kitsilano Beach, Gastown and BC Place all made the list, as did Grouse Mountain.

The destination furthest from Vancouver was Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, coming in at just under 50,000 photos and videos.

Winter Palette Views�� A post shared by JCRA (@jcra.vancouver) on Dec 16, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

Vancouver was the third most Instagrammed Canadian city, the social network said. Victoria, the only other B.C. city in the top 10, came in ninth. Toronto and Montreal saw more uploads, ranking first and second. Calgary, Ottawa, Niagara Falls, Edmonton, Winnipeg and the Toronto suburb of Mississauga also made the list.

Vancouver was the 108th most Instagrammed city worldwide, with about 1.2 million geotagged photos, far behind Toronto in 21st with 2.1 million.

Instagram also provided the most-posted-about location in all of Canada: the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. The ACC hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors and Rock (lacrosse), as well as a variety of performances through the year.

The majority of the top 10 locations nationwide were in the Greater Toronto Area, but Montreal's Vieux-Port and Plateau Mont-Royal made the list, Whistler came in fourth and YVR was 10th.

YVR may seem like an odd choice given Vancouver's natural beauty, but airports in Toronto, Calgary and Montreal also made the lists of top locations in their provinces.

The airports make more sense when taking into account that "travel" was one of the top Canadian hashtags this year. "Love" was the first, "Toronto" was second, "Vancouver" was ninth and "nature" was 10th.

Other sites of natural beauty ranked high in provinces other than B.C. Waterton Lakes National Park was fourth in Alberta and Point Pleasant Park and the Hopewell Rocks were first and second in the Maritimes.

Instagram also revealed the Canadian celebrity with the most follows and the most liked posts. Stratford, Ont.-born Justin Bieber led the pack with more than 94 million followers, and a post with 3.9 million likes.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Drake had the second-most followers, with 55.4 million fewer than Biebs. Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Ryan Reynolds rounded out the top five.



Instagram's 2017 global trends

Globally, the most Instagrammed location was Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., followed by New York City's Times Square and Central Park.

The top 10 locations worldwide also included the Eiffel Tower, Tokyo Disneyland, the Louvre, Brooklyn Bridge and Las Vegas Strip.

The world's most Instagrammed cities were: New York, London, Moscow, Sao Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, St. Petersburg, Jakarta, Istanbul and Barcelona.

The top hashtag was "love," and the most liked photo was Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement.

Popstar Selena Gomez is the celebrity with the most follows (130 million), and an American Pomeranian was the most followed pet (7.1 million).

The most-used Instagram stories face filters were Puppy, Bunny, Koala, Genius and Love.

The data was collected between Jan. 1 and Nov. 17, 2017 and sent to CTV News by an Instagram Canada spokesperson.