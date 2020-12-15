VANCOUVER -- While many cherished holiday traditions are on hold this year, there are still creative ways to celebrate without breaking B.C.'s pandemic restrictions.

Health officials have warned there's no foolproof way to outsmart the coronavirus, which spreads easily between people who are gathered together indoors – with sometimes tragic results.

That means hosting a big holiday feast for extended family and friends is strictly off the table, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has encouraged British Columbians to brainstorm ways they can make this year "new and special" while keeping each other safe.

"We may create new traditions, new ways of doing things along the way," Henry said at her COVID-19 briefing on Monday. "And it will ensure that those we are closest to, and those we love, and those who are at risk will be there to celebrate with us next year."

Some families have already shared their pandemic-approved holiday plans with Henry, who listed a few of her favourites this week, including a no-contact delivery of cookies or stocking stuffers at a loved one's doorway.

Another is to share a meal virtually, which could be done by setting up a video call on a big-screen TV.

"Others have gone one step further, and are having the same meal with the same table directions in each of their homes," Henry said, "and finding ways to cook together or to share that important communal food in a way that is safe for all."

People who love preparing an annual holiday feast for their family or friends can still do so by delivering a ready-made meal to their usual guests, rather than having people over.

"Others are sharing holiday playlists in advance, and planning for a post-meal Zoom karaoke competition," Henry said.

While the arrival of B.C. and Canada's first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have left many people optimistic for the future, Henry stressed that there's still a long way to go before it's safe for life to go back to normal.

B.C. has continued to suffer coronavirus deaths at a record pace, including 49 over this past weekend alone, and is still seeing an average of almost 700 new infections per day.

"There will be a time when we will be able to take our masks off, when we can see and hug our loves ones," Henry said. "But we are not yet there – there are no safe gatherings now and we have to be cautious."