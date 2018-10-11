Less than a week ahead of legalization, the Vancouver International Airport published a guide for those who've considered flying high.

Recreational cannabis will be legal across Canada starting Oct. 17, but the rules regarding travel may be hazy for some. So staff at YVR are trying to clear things up, though they warn passengers it is up to them to review the rules before packing pot.

"It is the responsibility of those passing through YVR to understand and adhere to all applicable local, provincial, federal and international regulations regarding the carriage and possession of cannabis," the airport said in a statement issued Thursday.

Here's a quick look at what you need to know before tripping on your trip.



Can I light up at the airport?

Yes. Cannabis smoking and vaping is permitted at YVR, but only in designated areas. The interior of the airport will remain smoke- and vape-free, but both are allowed outside the terminal in marked sections.



Can I bring cannabis across the country?

It is legal for adults to travel within Canada with cannabis, the airport says, but laws differ province to province. Travellers should be wary of the legal age, as well as where they can legally purchase and consume cannabis products.

Not sure about the rules where you're headed? Check out this guide to legalization by province.



What about the rest of the world?

It is illegal to cross any international borders with pot, even if you're going somewhere where cannabis is legal.

You also can't bring cannabis into Canada from other countries, and you can't bring it through customs while still technically on Canadian soil.

"Keep in mind that YVR is also a pre-clearance airport, meaning on most U.S. flights, you clear customs and are considered to be in the U.S. before boarding your flight," the airport warned.



What if I don't know the laws?

The airport's statement serves as a reminder that it's up to you to know the rules and obey.

"Please help us spread the word. This change is significant and, to avoid confusion, we recommend passengers do their research before setting out for the airport," the YVR guide said.

In B.C., people aged 19 and older can legally carry up to 30 grams of cannabis.

