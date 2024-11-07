In B.C.’s capital city where travel to and from Washington State is a boon to the region’s tourism sector, American visitors are weighing in on the re-election of Donald Trump.

“Ecstatic,” says Frank Colon from Washington state. “It was a decisive victory. It doesn’t matter won. It matters that there was a decisive victory and there won’t be quibbling like last time.”

“I’m very disappointed in my fellow American voters,” adds another visitor named James from Maine. “It’s hard to fathom their thought processes frankly.”

A third traveller from Missouri says he’s happy to see another Trump administration because of his platform around the economy.

“Everything went downhill when he got out of office the first time,” says Frank Palozola. “Food prices, gas prices. When he was in office gas was $2.17 a gallon. It still hasn’t got back down there.”

People on Vancouver Island have been watching closely too. The United States is Canada’s largest trading partner.

“I would rather anybody but Trump get in,” says Melanie Lane. “What isn’t my concern with Trump, really? The list is long. I just think he’s a wild card and he’s egotistical.”

B.C.’s premier David Eby issued congratulatory remarks over social media, posting to X.

In part, Eby says: “British Columbians are close neighbours with family, relationships and businesses on both sides. Looking forward to working collaboratively on our shared priorities.”

A UVic associate professor in international relations says some of the most pressing aspects for Vancouver Island and the province will be around the economy and trade realm.

“We have products that we produce here in B.C., forestry products being one example, which find a large market in the United States,” says Will Greaves.

Greaves says government communication and strategy will be crucial going forward with the Republican leader, since Trump has made campaign promises around rolling back free trade.

“Canada is the largest trading partner for 34 of the 50 United States, so trying to enlist as many American supporters to the Canadian cause because it’s in both of our interest was an effective strategy last time and probably is the most effective way that governments in Canada could respond on the trade front this time as well,” says Greaves.

The associate professor says other considerations to watch include potential for people trying to flee the U.S. to Canada amid Trump’s threats to deport millions of people, and potential tourism impacts.

“A lot of economists and trade analysts have looked at the things Mr. Trump promised to do if he was elected during his campaign and have determined that those policies, if implemented, will have a negative affect on the American economy,” says Greaves. “If that comes to pass, we will see Americans having less disposable income, less money to spend on travel and tourism and the likelihood that we’ll see reduced numbers as a result.”

Federal ministers have said they’ve been working on a plan for months to deal with another Trump presidency.

“Canada will be absolutely fine,” says Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.