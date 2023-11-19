Freight train derails in Delta, B.C.

Two locomotives and five train cars derailed in Delta in the early hours of Sunday morning, a railway company confirmed.

The train cars, carrying “freight of all kinds,” got off the tracks around 2:30 a.m. near Highway 91 in Delta, according to BNSF Railway.

“There are no injuries to the crew, no hazardous material compromised or threat to the public,” a spokesperson told CTV News.

The railroad was closed to all traffic as of late Sunday morning, while the cars were being re-railed.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, according to BNSF.