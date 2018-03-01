An application to freeze BC Hydro rates filed last fall has been rejected, meaning bills are expected to increase by 3 per cent in April.

The British Columbia Utilities Commission announced its decision Thursday, after a panel reviewed the pitch for a hold on hydro hikes for one year.

Acting on the direction of the Horgan Government, BC Hydro applied for the freeze in November. The NDP prematurely announced the freeze at that time, though the application had not yet been approved.

In a statement, the BCUC said it acknowledged the increase was significant, but that there was "insufficient regulatory justification to warrant lower increases."

Instead, BC Hydro will go ahead with the previously scheduled 3 per cent increase. The Crown corporation announced its plan two years ago to increase rates by 4 per cent that year, 3.5 per cent in 2017 and 3 per cent in 2018.

The panel added that even the increases starting next month do not fully recover BC Hydro's forecast revenue requirement – a number including operating costs and capital expenditures.

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall said Thursday she was disappointed by the rejection, but that the government was unable to override it. She added the province will move forward with lifeline rates, a system which will allow some lower income customers to pay lower rates.

The NDP also announced it would conduct a review of BC Hydro to find cost savings that could help keep rates low in the future.

While the premier initially backed the rate freeze in November, earlier this year John Horgan said it may not be the best way to ease customers' bills.

In January, Horgan said he felt targeted decreases would be more effective than a blanket reduction. The government did not ask BC Hydro to retract its request for a freeze, but said it was also looking at targeted programs for those needing assistance.

Last year, Horgan campaigned on a pledge to freeze rates in the province, noting that prices had climbed more than 24 per cent over the last four years under Christy Clark's Liberals.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan