

CTV Vancouver





Premier John Horgan seems to be backing away from a key election promise to freeze BC Hydro rates in an effort to achieve affordability.

During the campaign, the NDP government promised a freeze for all customers, noting that rates have climbed more than 24 per cent over the last four years.

But now the premier says a blanket freeze on rates may not be the best way to ease people's bills.

"I am now more convinced than ever that a better course of action on affordability is not a blanket reduction or freezes, but targeted to those who can best benefit from relief in this area," John Horgan said Tuesday.

Nothing is expected to change anytime soon. CTV News was told the idea of targeted incentives was part of ongoing conversations, and Horgan said he's been interested for years in some type of means testing.

Horgan's change of tune came two months after the province claimed to put a scheduled 3 per cent hike on hold.

In November, Energy Minister Michelle Mungall told BC Hydro to ask the B.C. Utilities Commission to pull back on increasing rates in 2018. If approved, the freeze would come into effect April. At the same time the government is reviewing BC Hydro’s books to look for cost savings to keep customers’ future rates low.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan