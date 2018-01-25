

CTV Vancouver





Confusion over a comment made by B.C. Premier John Horgan that seemed to suggest the province was backtracking on its commitment to freeze hydro rates is delaying a key decision and raising eyebrows across the aisle.

"I am now more convinced than ever that a better course of action on affordability is not a blanket reduction or freezes, but targeted to those who can best benefit from relief in this area," Horgan said on Jan. 16.

The British Columbia Utilities Commission, an independent body responsible for overseeing BC Hydro, heard that and wanted clarification, scheduling hearings for BC Hydro and an intervener to address Horgan's comments.

In a statement to CTV News, however, a spokesperson for the premier insisted the government's position hasn't changed and that it's still asking for a rate freeze.

"We directed BC Hydro to apply for a 0 (per cent) increase for 2018 and that is still what we are seeking," the statement read. "At the same time, we are looking at targeted programs in the future to help lower-income British Columbians who need additional assistance with their hydro bills.”

The utilities provider also issued its own response, reaffirming its intention to “freeze BC Hydro Rates and develop a refreshed plan to keep electricity rates low and predictable over the long-term."

Ahead of the May election, Horgan campaigned on a pledge to freeze hydro rates in the province, noting that, under Christy Clark’s Liberals, prices had climbed more than 24 per cent over the last four years.

It seemed as though the government was making good on that promise when it announced in early November that it would direct BC Hydro to ask the BCUC to put a 3-per-cent rate hike on hold until at least 2019, while officials find a way to keep costs low in the future.

The premier, however, now seems to have put one of his own campaign commitments on shaky ground, drawing harsh criticism from opponents.

Liberal critic Tracy Redies says the very need to clarify Horgan's remarks could prove costly.

"BCUC has scarce resources. They can't waste their time interpreting what the government wants," she said. "The challenge going forward is: How much will this all cost Hydro? We know the rate freeze will cost $150 million."

The BCUC has given BC Hydro and an intervener 10 more days to provide input on Horgan's comments.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan