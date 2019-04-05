

Public schools across B.C. will be required to provide free menstrual products in their washrooms by the end of the year.

Education Minister Rob Fleming made the announcement Friday morning, pointing to research that suggests one in seven students has been forced to miss school because of their period or because they couldn't afford tampons or pads.

"Students should never have to miss school, extracurricular, sports or social activities because they can't afford or don't have access to menstrual products," Fleming said in a statement.

"This is a common-sense step forward that is, frankly, long overdue. We look forward to working with school districts and communities to make sure students get the access they need with no stigma and no barriers."

To implement the plan, the government is offering $300,000 in startup funding. It's also giving a one-time grant of $95,000 to the United Way Period Promise Research Project, which funds research on menstrual product distribution and provides the products to a handful of non-profit groups.

The announcement comes weeks after the New Westminster school board unanimously approved its own program to provide tampons and pads in elementary and high school washrooms.

Following Friday's announcement, the chair of the New Westminster school board said they're "proud to have led the way in breaking down barriers and ensuring access to free menstrual products in our schools."

"It's a basic gender-equity issue and our work helps ensure female and transgender students can manage normal bodily functions without stigma, cost, or disruptions to their learning," Mark Gifford said in a statement.

New Westminster's vote was prompted by Douglas college professor Selina Tribe, who campaigned for improved access to the products after learning her child's elementary school didn't provide any.