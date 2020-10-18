VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a beef processing plant in Surrey, B.C. after 13 employees there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fraser Health announced the outbreak at J&L Beef Ltd. on Sunday, saying they are screening employees at the facility and have begun "case and contact management."

The health authority also announced outbreaks at two long-term care homes in its jurisdiction: The Village in Langley and Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in Surrey.

Each of those outbreaks consists of a single staff member who is now self-isolating at home.

In a statement, Fraser Health said it first became aware of a possible outbreak at J&L Beef on Oct. 8, when an employee of the facility first tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, health officials have found evidence of COVID-19 transmission among those working at the plant.

The health authority said it has inspected the facility and is working "to strengthen (the plant's) COVID-19 mitigation strategies."

Meanwhile, Fraser Health "rapid response teams" have been deployed to The Village and Rosemary Heights Seniors Village, and "enhanced control measures" have been put in place at each site.

The health authority has restricted visitors and the movement of staff and residents at each facility, as well as enhancing cleaning and infection control measures and implementing twice daily screening of all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

The Village is an assisted-living and long-term care facility owned and operated by Verve Senior Living, and Rosemary Heights Seniors Village is an independent-living, assisted-living and long-term care facility owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.