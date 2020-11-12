VANCOUVER -- More COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at long-term care facilities in the Fraser Health region.

The health authority issued a statement Wednesday about three new outbreaks at Chartwell Langley Gardens, Peace Portal Seniors Village and The Harrison at Elim Village.

Then, on Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced two more outbreaks in the Fraser Health region: at Finnish Manor and Dania Home, both in Burnaby.

Fraser Health says a resident in the long-term care facility at Chartwell Langley Gardens has tested positive. The assisted and independent living facilities at that location aren't affected.

At Peace Portal, a resident has also tested positive, but at The Harrison, it's a staff member who has COVID-19. Both of those facilities are in Surrey.

"Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at these locations, and a rapid response team is at each site. Communication with residents and families is underway," a statement from the health authority says.

"The two residents and one staff member are currently in self-isolation at their homes."

In a separate statement on Thursday, the health authority said a resident at Finnish Manor and two staff members at Dania Home had tested positive. All three of those people are also self-isolating at home, Fraser Health said.

The health authority says it is working with staff at each of the five care homes to identify any possible close contacts.

Fraser Health also announced the end of two outbreaks in its jurisdiction: at CareLife Fleetwood in Surrey and St. Michael’s Centre in Burnaby.

As of Thursday evening, there are 28 active COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities in the Fraser Health region and 41 in B.C., overall.