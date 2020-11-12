VANCOUVER -- More COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at long-term care facilities in the Fraser Health region.

The health authority issued a statement Wednesday about three new outbreaks at Chartwell Langley Gardens, Peace Portal Seniors Village and The Harrison at Elim Village.

Fraser Health says a resident in the long-term care facility at Chartwell Langley Gardens has tested positive. The assisted and independent living facilities at that location aren't affected.

At Peace Portal, a resident has also tested positive, but at The Harrison, it's a staff member who has COVID-19. Both of those facilities are in Surrey.

"Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at these locations, and a rapid response team is at each site. Communication with residents and families is underway," a statement from the health authority says.

"The two residents and one staff member are currently in self-isolation at their homes."

Fraser Health also says it's working with staff to identify any possible close contacts.

As of Thursday morning, there are 29 active COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities in the Fraser Health region.