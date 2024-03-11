Former detective says B.C. gangs recruiting 'little soldiers' with 'no expertise' for smuggling, shootings
A former B.C. detective says the province needs to step up and offer more education to prevent young people from being recruited into gangs.
Doug Spencer, who now speaks at schools across the province about the dangers of joining a gang, spoke on CTV Morning Live on Friday in the wake of a targeted shooting on a residential street of White Rock.
Police haven't identified or given any details about suspects in that shooting, but Spencer said he believes the shooting may have involved young people. Video of the incident shows one of two shooters firing dozens of rounds at an SUV as the driver tries to flee the scene.
"The only reason all of those guys didn't die is it's amateur hour," Spencer said on CML. "When these kids shoot – they're kids, literally – they're so scared that they just run and fire and there's no expertise, thank God, where'd you have way more homicides in the Lower Mainland."
Spencer, who gives his school presentations with Odd Squad Productions, said it appears young people are being lured into gangs in a familiar way.
"History has repeated itself," he said, explaining that students were recruited into gangs in Vancouver schools in the 1990s. "What they get told by the groomers and recruiters is a bunch of lies."
Spencer also suggested these young recruits are crucial to gang operations on the ground.
"They need little soldiers. They need feet on the ground to do their killings and all the bad stuff for them, because the gangs themselves, they're not willing to do it," he said. "They get these young little minions to do it and they take all the risk."
But Spencer said it's not enough to dismantle gang activity in the field.
"You've got to stop the recruitment. Stop the kids willing to smuggle guns and do shootings and stuff," he said, adding the province should ensure there is yearly gang-awareness programming for youth.
"You have to educate the kids, give them the knowledge that gangs are a dead-end road … then the kids have that ammunition and knowledge to stay clear of that and stay clear of substance abuse and all these bad things."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi running for Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has officially announced he is running to be the leader of the Alberta NDP.
Magnotta transfer to medium-security prison prompts MPs to call corrections head, warden to testify
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
Kate's doctored photo raises concerns about tools that let everyone easily edit images
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Driver charged after flying wheel shatters windshield on major Toronto highway
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto-area highway.
Ottawa public school board proposes allowing students without passing grades to participate in graduation
A proposed change to the graduation ceremony policy of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) would see the board switch to equity-based commencement ceremonies and allow for students without passing grades to participate.
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?
It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.
The French government says it's being targeted by cyberattacks of 'unprecedented intensity'
The French government said Monday that several of its services have been targetted by cyberattacks of “unprecedented intensity,” and a special crisis centre was activated to restore online services.
What is caffeine intoxication and how can you prevent it?
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.