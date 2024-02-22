Video shows shooting in White Rock, B.C., that left 4 injured early Thursday

A shooting that left four people injured in White Rock, B.C., early Thursday morning was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and CTV News has obtained the shocking video.

The recording depicts two shooters running onto a parking lot near Roper Avenue and Lee Street at around 12:15 a.m. and opening fire on a black SUV.

One of the shooters appears to be wielding an assault-style weapon, firing dozens of rounds at the SUV as the driver attempts to speed away from the scene, only to crash across the street.

Meanwhile, the occupants of a separate vehicle that was stopped in the parking lot can be seen scrambling to escape on foot.

White Rock RCMP swarmed the neighbourhood shortly after and located four victims suffering serious injuries.

In a news release, the detachment said the victims were given "immediate medical intervention," then transported to hospital. Authorities have not provided any further details on their injuries.

Two shooters open fire in an SUV in White Rock, B.C., on Feb. 22, 2024. (Supplied to CTV News)

Roper Avenue was cordoned off with caution tape throughout Thursday morning between Lee and Parker streets as police investigated the alarming attack. Additional officers were also on scene helping students in the area get to school safely.

"This incident appears to be targeted and there is no ongoing risk to public safety in the area at this time," Const. Chantal Sears of the White Rock RCMP said in a statement. "The investigation is in the early stages and our general investigations unit has been engaged."

One neighbourhood resident told CTV News he awoke to a "huge barrage of gunfire."

"Sounded like some sort of machine gun," said the neighbour, who asked not to be identified due to safety concerns. "Then after that a pop-pop-pop-pop-pop."

The neighbour said he rushed to the front of his house and saw someone running down the street in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

A burnt-out vehicle was later found on 196th Street and 28th Avenue in Langley, which is about a 20-minute drive from the scene. Authorities said they were still working to determine whether the fire and the shooting are connected as of Thursday afternoon.

White Rock RCMP have asked anyone with information, dash-cam video or surveillance video that could help their investigation to contact the detachment at 778-845-4800.