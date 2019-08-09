More customers are coming forward to CTV News after an exclusive story first published last week about complaints of questionable business practices surrounding a boat dealership in Surrey.

"It's been a disaster," said former customer Robert Hipkin.

Hipkin explained he took his boat to Breakwater Marine for a repair under his warranty last year. When he attempted to retrieve his Godfrey pontoon boat this week, he discovered the vessel had been sold to another party on Vancouver Island. At a value of $102,000, he reported the boat stolen to Surrey RCMP.

“It was picked up, but now it's gone, and we have no idea where it is," Hipkin said.

Surrey RCMP revealed Thursday that a search warrant was executed on the property, and 10-15 boats were seized. One person was arrested, but no charges have been laid.

Former customers claim they’re owed tens of thousands of dollars from the dealership, and have also filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau.

"We're not releasing that person's details at this time as no criminal charges have been forwarded yet," said Cst. Richard Wright, Surrey RCMP on Thursday.

On Friday, RCMP confirmed there’s “a lot of evidence to go through,” but had no other updates on the case.

Former customers have told CTV News they’ve been trying to get their money back from Breakwater Marine business owner Aaron Fell, and in multiple cases, they’ve been unsuccessful.

CTV News reached out to Fell on several occasions to get a formal response to the allegations, but he refused our requests. Last week, Fell acknowledged the complaints from former customers and said “they’re getting fixed.”

Surrey RCMP said in a statement that they want to hear from anyone who may have been a victim and has not already contacted them. They can be reached at 604-599-0502, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca. Quote file number 2019-97189.