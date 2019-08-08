

After two former customers of a boat dealership told CTV News Vancouver they were bilked tens of thousands of dollars, Surrey RCMP today confirmed they’ve made an arrest in an alleged fraud investigation involving the same dealer.

In a statement released just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Mounties say the investigation involves alleged “fraudulent business practices” by Breakwater Marine in Surrey, adding they’ve received multiple complaints about the business since this past June and have been gathering information since then.

At around 10 a.m. Thursday, officers searched the dealership’s premises, seizing multiple boats and arresting one person, according to the news release.

An Abbotsford man told CTV News Vancouver earlier this month that when he signed a consignment contract with the dealership, the dealer later sold his boat without his signature, and without giving him proceeds from the transaction.

Robert Studimen said he confirmed the sale through the dealer’s accounting department, and is now waiting for $20,000.

“The boat was sold. They wouldn’t give me a date. They just told me the boat was sold and that I needed to talk to Aaron [Fell] about getting paid for the boat,” Studimen added.

Another customer, Nick Wu, claims when he brought his boat in for repair, it was later sold without his knowledge. He claims he’s now out $42,000, as there is still a lien on the boat.

“Just total shock. And then I was livid afterward. What do you mean you sold my boat,” Wu said. “I don’t know how that works because technically, I have not signed a single piece of paper. I never signed a consignment or sale, nothing.”

When reached by phone last week, the owner of Breakwater Marine denied the allegations made by Wu.

“So, that’s not the case. He didn’t bring it in for repair, he brought it in for sale,” said Aaron Fell over the phone. “His boat is going to be paid out this week and he will be satisfied in full.”

“I know of the complaints and they’re getting fixed," Fell said.

Fell also denied the allegations made by Studimen. He explained the dealership is closed temporarily for a family emergency, but said both customers will receive their money in the coming days.

Several complaints have been filed with the Better Business Bureau, where the dealership has an ‘F’ rating for failure to respond to three complaints.

Surrey RCMP’s Economic Crime Unit is investigating the allegations.

Anyone who may have been allegedly defrauded by the business should contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Julie Nolin