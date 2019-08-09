The Surrey RCMP has raided a local boat dealership, just days after a CTV News investigation into allegations of questionable business practices.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Breakwater Marine on Fraser Highway Thursday morning. Mounties arrived unannounced, using bolt cutters to bust through a locked gate.

“From that search warrant 10-15 boats were seized and one person has been arrested,” said Const. Richard Wright of the Surrey RCMP.

Investigators spent all day at the dealership, taking photos and searching through boats. One man was arrested on site.

“We’re not releasing that person’s details at this time because no criminal charges have been forwarded yet,” said Wright.

The dealership’s owner, Aaron Fell, spoke to CTV News last week. He was adamant that he runs an honest business. Calls to his cell phone were left unanswered Thursday and his voicemail is at capacity.

The police presence along Fraser Highway attracted a lot of attention, with many clients of the dealership sharing concerns.

“I am out with expenses coming back and forth here, $27,000,” said Roger Dendy, a customer.

Dendy says he purchased a boat from Fell back in January.

“I put the boat on the water, I lasted about five minutes and the motor was wretched in it,” said Dendy.

He claims Fell promised to give him his money back, but has yet to deliver.

“I’m over the frustration, now I realize, I’m not going to get my money back,” Dendy explained.

His story is just one of a dozen shared with CTV News in recent weeks.

“We’re here to see if our boat is still on site and it’s not,” said Melissa Isaacs, Breakwater Marine client.

Isaacs left her boat at the dealership on a consignment deal Tuesday night. She says the owner has been avoiding her calls ever since.

“He was supposed to write us a bank draft and said we would have it by the next day, but we didn’t receive it,” she told CTV News.

Isaacs was concerned if the agreement was legitimate. She drove to pick up the boat up, but was met with police tape.

“I felt sick, a little but shocked,” explained Isaacs.

She hopes RCMP are able to rectify the situation.

“There is some relief in knowing that he’s out of the picture now and he won’t hurt anybody else,” said Dendy.

The Better Business Bureau reports more than 20 complaints have been filed against Breakwater Marine in the last three years. RCMP is encouraging more potential victims to come forward.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.