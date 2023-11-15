Former Canadian soldier's anti-vaccine protest close to 'mutiny,' prosecutor says

A former Canadian soldier who openly defied the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was trying to undermine the federal government while in uniform, a military prosecutor argued Wednesday.

James Topp, a 52-year-old former warrant officer, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline for posting anti-vaccine videos on social media and launching a protest march to Ottawa last year.

In the videos, Topp appeared in the uniform of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, where he had previously served.

The former soldier, who faces a maximum penalty of dismissal with disgrace, tearfully described how he contemplated suicide before making the videos in February 2022, after his refusal to get vaccinated put him at odds with the military and earned him a suspension from his civilian job with an RCMP training centre.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor in the case asked the judge for "a robust sentence" of a severe reprimand and a $5,200 fine.

The prosecutor accused Topp of creating the videos rejecting Canada's pandemic vaccination measures to "undermine his own democratically elected government."

"He deliberately chose to wear the uniform in his videos to gain more publicity" and "to gain leverage against the government," the prosecutor said.

"We are getting very close to the legal definition of mutiny," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.