Former B.C. CFL player to be sentenced for 2009 murder

Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden is seen in this image from 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck) Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden is seen in this image from 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Outages persist across Ontario and Quebec, toll rises

Power outages caused by the powerful and deadly storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday are stretching into another day, as hydro providers warned customers they could be waiting even longer for service to be fully restored.

Hydro Crews work to fix broken power poles and restore power in the Ottawa Valley municipality of Mississippi Mills, Ont. on May 23, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Davos climate focus: Can 'going green' mean oil and gas?

As government officials, corporate leaders and other elites at the World Economic Forum grapple with how to confront climate change and its devastating effects, a central question is emerging: to what extent can oil and gas companies be part of a transition to lower-carbon fuels?

EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal on his journey to Canada's highest court

Justice Mahmud Jamal sat down with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina for an exclusive interview ahead of the one-year anniversary of his appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada. Jamal is the first person of colour to sit on the highest court in the country, bringing it closer to reflecting the diversity of Canada.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener