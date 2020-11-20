516 more COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths, as B.C. tops 25,000 cases overall
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
'It's not fair': Surrey religious leader warns new COVID-19 restrictions will lead to poor mental health
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Province lowers curtain as performing arts companies cry foul
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Pro-mask group calls on government to include schools in face-covering mandate
More B.C. flights added to COVID-19 exposures list
B.C. announces mask mandate, temporary social lockdown for entire province
'At the brink': Dire warnings as B.C. contact tracers nearly overwhelmed
Record number of COVID-19 school exposures reported in Surrey
Kennel cough is on the rise in part of B.C., and it may have ties to the COVID-19 pandemic
BC Ferries confirms it will be replacing sign mocked by comedian James Corden