VANCOUVER -- Fleurs De Villes Noël is back for a second year in Vancouver.

This is a unique and safe way to celebrate the holiday season. More than 30 floral pop-up installations will line Robson and Alberni streets from December 4th through December 13th.

Some of Vancouver's favourite florists have been paired with local retailers and businesses to bring the displays to life.

The floral trail offers an outdoor way to take in some fantastic displays in a safe manner.

Visitors are encouraged to maintain physical distance as they take this self-guided walk.

For those that aren't able to come out and see the displays in person the @fleursdevilles Instagram page will be full of floral delights.

Vancouverites can look forward to 2021 as well.

Fleurs De Villes Rosé will arrive in June to brighten up the city once again.