The Vancouver International Film Festival kicks off this week and with over 300 titles to choose from, even the most seasoned movie goer might be feeling overwhelmed. To help you out, here are five must-see flicks to add to your list:

1. “The Favourite”



"The Favourite," starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz (Credit: VIFF)

Calling fans of “The Crown” and “The Tudors”: this period piece is a humorous look at the court of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) in 18th century England. A classic tale of a semi-mad Queen – who was known to throw a tantrum or two - the film delves into the feud of two cousins: the Queen’s most trusted advisor, Sarah, Duchess of Malborough (Rachel Weisz) and the Duchess’ new servant (Emma Stone) as they compete to become Anne’s favourite. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the royal drama is garnering Oscar buzz after festival screenings in Venice and Telluride, particularly for its critically acclaimed performances by Colman, Weisz, and Stone. Full of laugh-out-loud moments (i.e. The Queen wrapping her legs in beef as relief for gout), bad behaviour and juicy royal drama, this film is best viewed with a glass of champagne.

2. “The Old Man and The Gun”



Academy Award winners Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek in "The Old Man and the Gun" (Credit: VIFF).

Academy Award winner Robert Redford has said this will be his final film (“You don’t want to overstay your time,” he told Vanity Fair). Based on the true story of career criminal and notorious bank robber Forrest Tucker, the story follows his wild escape from the San Quentin State Prison at the age of 70, before he embarks on one last heist. The real life Tucker had quite a reputation: by his account, he successfully escaped prison 18 times, failed 12 others and robbed dozens of banks over his lifetime. The film takes place in the early 1980s, as detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck) is hot on Tucker’s trail post-escape; meanwhile, the charming criminal strikes up a romantic relationship with a stranded motorist, Jewel (Sissy Spacek), all while remaining the ring leader of his own “Over-the-Hill Gang” (a group of senior citizens who, like Tucker, also happen to spend their days robbing banks). Directed by David Lowery, Danny Glover rounds out the star studded cast, alongside Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men,” “The Handmaiden’s Tale”) and Tom Waits.

3. “Vox Lux”



Natalie Portman as Celeste in "Vox Lux." (Credit: VIFF)

Natalie Portman and Jude Law co-star in this Brady Corbet directed music drama. The film begins in 1999, as teen Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) survives a violent tragedy – after performing at a memorial, she explodes into global pop stardom under her music manager, Jude Law (his character remains nameless in the film – Law is credited simply as “The Manager” on iIMDB). Portman – also an Executive Producer – takes over the role as adult Celeste, who, with the release of her sixth album “Vox Lux,” is desperate for a comeback after a scandal-ridden career. An in-depth look at the cult of celebrity, the film focuses on Celeste’s struggle as a mother, icon and former teen sensation. With a soundtrack of original songs by Sia, the film also features Willem Dafoe as the narrator, Jennifer Ehle (“Zero Dark Thirty”) as Josie the publicist and Stacy Martin (“All the Money in the World”) as Celeste’s sister and creative partner.

4. “Inside My Heart”



Vancouver-born director Debra Kellner and Frank Giustra collaborated on "Inside My Heart." (Credit: VIFF)

This Canadian documentary steps into Syria and Afghanistan, two countries torn apart by war, and follows three families on their journey to flee for safety. Unable to return home without the risk of being killed, the families fight for their freedom and survival. An emotional film that desperately shows the need for refugee sponsorship programs, Vancouver-born director Debra Kellner aims to show these families as fellow human beings – who, just like us, want the best for their future and children – and shed light on this global crisis affecting over 60-million people. Produced by Vancouver’s own Frank Giustra, “Inside My Heart” is part of VIFF’s Impact stream, which aims to spark insightful discussion and inspire action around world issues.

5. “ANTHROPECENE: The Human Epoch”



A landfill as shown in "Anthropecene: The Human Epoch" (Credit: VIFF)

Part of the True North stream at VIFF, which celebrates extraordinary talent and creativity in Canadian film, this documentary explores the impact of human beings on planet Earth. Directors Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky travelled to six continents and 20 countries over four years to produce film, which is the third installment and companion piece to both “Manufactured Landscapes” (VIFF ’06) and “Watermark” (TIFF ’13). Full of rich and beautiful imagery, the somber documentary offers a shocking look at some of the damage we humans have caused the planet: concrete seawalls in China, overflowing landfill sites, and elephant tusks set aflame, just to name a few. Narrated by actress Alicia Vikander (“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”), viewers will walk away with a whole new perspective on environmental issues.

The Vancouver International Film Festival is on now until Oct. 12.