First Nations cultural advisor 'humiliated' after Hyatt employee denied him restroom access, groups say

First Nations groups are calling for a public apology after an employee at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Vancouver denied an Indigenous man access to a washroom, which they say resulted in the guest losing control of his bladder in front of onlookers.

The incident happened last month during a three-day meeting at the hotel involving members of the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres. Executive director Leslie Varley said a cultural advisor and knowledge keeper was heading back to his room after dinner one night when he felt an urgent need to relieve himself.

"He sought the closest available restroom where our meetings had occurred over the previous two days," Varley said at a news conference Friday.

"He was refused access to this restroom by a Hyatt Regency employee, despite repeated pleas."

After asking to use the restroom four times, Varley said, the man "could no longer control his need to use the toilet."

"The BCAAFC cultural advisor was extremely humiliated," she added. "The cultural advisor recounts how the hotel employee mocked him and smirked at him, noticing his wet clothing."

The BCAAFC said the employee ultimately allowed the man into the washroom, but only after it was too late. Varley said the group cancelled the last day of their meeting and left the hotel after she was denied a chance to speak with upper management about what happened.

An assistant manager from the Hyatt Regency offered the cultural advisor an apology in an email the next day, calling the incident "an honest misunderstanding" that happened because the employee "was doing his job and did not know you were a guest."

The assistant manager also offered the man a breakfast voucher.

The B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, along with the First Nations Leadership Council, described the incident as an act of anti-Indigenous racism, and have asked the Hyatt Regency for a public apology and a pledge to provide mandatory anti-racism training for staff. The BCAAFC stressed that it is not seeking monetary compensation.

In a statement to CTV News, the Hyatt's general manager did not offer an apology, and suggested the employee involved had given the Indigenous man "immediate access to the restroom" after learning he was a guest.

"We conducted a thorough internal investigation and concluded that our colleague was following our overnight protocol to close restrooms in unused areas of the hotel and redirect this person to an open restroom but, upon learning this person was a guest of the hotel, allowed him to use the restroom," Patrick Gosselin wrote.

"Hyatt Regency Vancouver has a longstanding commitment to celebrating and honoring diversity, equity and inclusivity of our guests, colleagues, customers, vendors and communities we serve. We have been working with Indigenous groups for many years and are proud to have built a strong relationship."

Gosselin added that all "hotel leaders" at the Hyatt completed the 4 Seasons of Reconciliation certification course offered through the Indigenous University of Canada last year, and that the course was made available to their colleagues as well.

"What we experienced from this hotel is that it is telling Indigenous people that we don't belong in their space, even if we're paying guests," Varley said. "Indigenous people are treated with suspicion, and we're getting the message that we're not worthy of dignity and respect."

The incident has put the BCAAFC in a difficult position, members said, as they have booked the Hyatt for their annual Gathering Our Voices: Indigenous Youth Leadership Training event from March 22 to 25. Some 1,000 young Indigenous people are registered to attend.

"How are we going to walk in there and feel comfortable? How are kids going to lay their heads down in bed and feel safe?" asked Katisha Paul, youth representative for the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

"They shouldn't be thinking about whether their rights are going to be denied, they should be thinking about how it is that they're going to learn to be a leader of the future."

The Hyatt should be in the business of providing "hospitality, not hostility," Paul said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure.