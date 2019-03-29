When the Emerald Princess pulled into port beside Canada Place Friday morning, its arrival marked the start of what's expected to be a record-setting 2019 cruise ship season in Vancouver.

About 3,300 people are on board the ship, which came from L.A. and was scheduled to head to Victoria a few hours after arriving.

The Port of Vancouver is expecting the cruise ship season, which runs between March 29 and Nov. 1, to bring more than one million passengers to the city.

The number marks a 21 per cent increase over the numbers seen last year, and is the highest number to ever come to Vancouver in a single season.

According to the Port of Vancouver, 290 ship visits are expected in the 2019 season, that includes 41 different ships from 24 cruise lines.

Some changes have been made at the port, including improvements to berths to accommodate more modern ships, and streamlining some of the areas where passengers wait for ground transportation, including cabs.