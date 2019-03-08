

Jim Fong, CTV Vancouver





The first airline owned by an Indigenous woman in Canada is set to take flight in Vancouver.

Iskwew Air made the announcement on International Women's Day, "in celebration of women, in celebration of an Indigenous woman owned airline and in celebration of all of those people, communities, companies that are supporting and lifting women," said CEO Teara Fraser.

The airline will operate out of the Vancouver Airport's South Terminal.

Iskwew, a Cree word for 'woman,' is also partnering up with Indigenous Works’ program, Give Them Wings, which gives Indigenous youth between the ages of 15 and 39 an introduction to crews in the aviation industry.

“We wanted to look at ways to introduce that demographic to crews and aviation," said Heather Bell, co-founder of Give Them Wings, “hopefully to see if it make sense that they become pilots, maintenance engineers or air traffic controllers.”

Iskwew Air will begin their charter services in a few weeks.

The goal of the airline is to increase transportation and Indigenous tourism across B.C.