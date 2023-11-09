VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Fireworks likely responsible for blaze that caused $30K in damage to Delta public washroom

    This image provided by the Delta Police Department shows damage to a washroom in Annieville Park after a fire. This image provided by the Delta Police Department shows damage to a washroom in Annieville Park after a fire.

    A fire in a public washroom at a park in Delta is believed to have been sparked by fireworks, according to authorities.

    Officers were called to the restroom at Annieville Park on Sunday at 6:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.

    "There were no reported injuries from the fire, but damage to the building is estimated at $30,000," the statement says, adding that fireworks that were set of in the men's washroom were the "likely" cause.

    A photo provided by police shows damage to the drywall behind the sinks and a floor soaked in water.

    Police are urging anyone with information, anyone who was in the park at the time, and residents who live nearby with CCTV video to call 604-946-4411.

