Fireworks likely responsible for blaze that caused $30K in damage to Delta public washroom

A fire in a public washroom at a park in Delta is believed to have been sparked by fireworks, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the restroom at Annieville Park on Sunday at 6:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.

"There were no reported injuries from the fire, but damage to the building is estimated at $30,000," the statement says, adding that fireworks that were set of in the men's washroom were the "likely" cause.

A photo provided by police shows damage to the drywall behind the sinks and a floor soaked in water.

Police are urging anyone with information, anyone who was in the park at the time, and residents who live nearby with CCTV video to call 604-946-4411.