Firefighters battle stubborn blaze at White Rock apartment
Firefighters respond to a fire at an apartment complex undergoing renovations in White Rock, B.C.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 9:44AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 3, 2018 9:49AM PDT
White Rock firefighters were called to douse a small but stubborn fire that broke out at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Crews were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a building at Stevens Avenue and Marine Drive that's currently under renovations. Fire Chief Phil Lemire said they were able to contain the blaze to a single unit, but that it took them a while to fully extinguish the flames.
"It was stubborn," Lemire said. "Because it was in a concealed space and had travelled a little bit, just finding the extent of where it travelled took a bit of time."
Only one of the suites was occupied, and the resident was alerted to the fire by alarms and managed to make it outside safely.
The cause hasn’t been determined, but fire investigators are expected to survey the scene Wednesday morning.