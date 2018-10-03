

CTV Vancouver





White Rock firefighters were called to douse a small but stubborn fire that broke out at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a building at Stevens Avenue and Marine Drive that's currently under renovations. Fire Chief Phil Lemire said they were able to contain the blaze to a single unit, but that it took them a while to fully extinguish the flames.

"It was stubborn," Lemire said. "Because it was in a concealed space and had travelled a little bit, just finding the extent of where it travelled took a bit of time."

Only one of the suites was occupied, and the resident was alerted to the fire by alarms and managed to make it outside safely.

The cause hasn’t been determined, but fire investigators are expected to survey the scene Wednesday morning.