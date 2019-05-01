

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A small fire on the roof of a seniors home in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood was quickly knocked down by firefighters early Wednesday morning.

"Flames were visible about eight feet in the air," said batallion chief Brian Bertuzzi.

The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. at a property on Keefer and Carrall streets. There were roughly 100 seniors inside the home at the time, and Bertuzzi said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm as a precaution in case they needed to evacuate the residents.

The fire was contained to the roof membrane area and did not spread to the suite below, but that suite did sustain some water damage.

Bertuzzi said the fire will be under investigation and Vancouver police will be assisting as well.