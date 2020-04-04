VANCOUVER -- West Vancouver firefighters and a Vancouver fire boat were called to Horseshoe Bay Saturday afternoon to put out a fire that had spread to at least two boats in a marina.

Assistant Chief Trevor Connelly of Vancouver Fire Rescue Service told CTV News Vancouver one of the department's fire boats had been dispatched to help put out the blaze.

He said the fire was located at the far end of one of the docks in the bay, making it difficult for West Vancouver fire crews to get close to it with their hoses.

The fire boat arrived at the scene around 4:45 p.m., Connelly said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known at that time.

A Sewell's Marina employee who answered the phone confirmed the fire was at one of the marina's docks, but said she was working from home and unable to provide any additional information.

A witness told CTV News he was driving home on the Sea to Sky Highway when he saw "a giant plume of smoke" coming from the marina.

Our @VanFireRescue #FireBoat is enroute to assist @WestVanFireDept with a report of multiple boats on fire in #Horseshoebay pic.twitter.com/jv79xGK1DC — Assistant Chief Young (@ACSheldonYoung) April 4, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated