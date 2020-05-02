VANCOUVER -- A fire broke out at the tent city at Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside Friday.

Flames could be seen shooting up in the middle of the homeless encampment at around 6 p.m., and residents scrambled to get out of the way and collect their belongings.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly, and it appears that no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

On April 25, the province announced that the tent city at Oppenheimer Park and two encampments in Victoria would be dismantled. The B.C. government said residents would be offered spaces in empty hotel rooms because of the risk of COVID-19 spreading through the tent cities.