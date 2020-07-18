VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Richmond are investigating after a fire at what they believe to be a clandestine drug lab located in a home on a suburban side street in their city.

Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Adriana Peralta told CTV News Vancouver it was the Richmond Fire Rescue Service that first alerted police to the incident.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 5000 block of Calder Court - a dead-end street in a residential area near the intersection of Railway Avenue and Blundell Road - around 2 p.m. to put out a structure fire.

While they were there, firefighters discovered evidence of a possible drug extraction lab, and notified police, Peralta said.

Mounties have since executed a search warrant on the residence and are investigating. So far, no arrests have been made, and there are no suspects in the case, according to Peralta.

No one was injured in the fire, something Peralta called "fortunate," given the circumstances.

"A structure fire around a potential drug extraction lab can potentially pose a risk to the public," she said.

Richmond RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them and cite file number 2020-19068. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.