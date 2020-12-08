VANCOUVER -- People who repeatedly break pandemic-related rules may face higher fines in the future.

B.C.'s public safety minister said Tuesday the province is considering a hike to fines for those who haven't been discouraged by them so far.

"I've asked my ministry to look at how we may look at increasing fines for repeat offenders," Mike Farnworth said during a media availability.

"I do know that there are some legal issues in terms of what can be done administratively, as opposed to having to come into the House and bring in new legislation, which of course takes time. But I think the message is really clear: abide by these rules."

At least two churches in the Fraser Valley hosted in-person services over the weekend, in defiance of orders from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

That includes one church that had already been ticketed the weekend before.