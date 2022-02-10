Financial discussions can save your relationship
When was the last time you and your partner talked about finances? It's not a sexy topic, but it can save your relationship. Seventy-one per cent of people, in a national survey by Credit Canada, revealed the leading financial reason that led to a break-up is financial dishonesty. The next highest factor was poor money or spending habits at 48 per cent, and just 13 per cent felt income inequity contributed to ending the relationship.
And if there are financial disagreements in the relationship, you might want to resolve them before Valentine's Day.
"The negative emotional impact of, you know, financial infidelity can, absolutely, rear its ugly head at a day like Valentine's Day," said John Lee.
Lee and his wife Megan Ngo have been married for 10 years and there have been many discussions over the years about finances.
"It can cause a lot of stress," added Ngo. "It had a lot to do with the pandemic where we were stretched a little thin."
The couple has two children and a third is on the way.
BlueShore senior financial advisor Scott Evans has some advice about how to head off problems before financial issues fester and become deal-breakers.
He says to begin financial discussions early on in the relationship to understand each other's approach to money and relationship with it, including their values growing up about money.
"And find some common ground there," Evans advises. "And I think you're going to have much more in-depth and positive conversations when you have that foundation, rather than just talk about today, ‘Hey, how much did you spend on your credit card last month?’"
"It's not a romantic discussion. Nobody sits down with a glass of wine and wants to talk finances with their loved one," said Lee.
That is true, but you can arrange money talk dates over a cup of coffee.
You need to establish transparency and establish common goals for the future and have regular check-ins to make sure you are on track to achieving them.
When Lee and Ngo first met and decided to move in together, they had to have "the talk." Lee was working, he owned a home, but he admittedly had some debt.
"It was something that, like, I really had to swallow my pride up front and really be honest with Megan about it."
And who is the spender in the family?
"Oh, I think I'm the spender. I spend a lot of money on the kids," Ngo added. "At the end of the day, we're always worrying about the kids and whether or not we can give them all the things that we never got when we were kids."
They have a plan for the future and their children are their focus.
"We just try to remind each other that we should stay on the plan that we both agreed on," she said.
There are many ways to handle finances in a relationship. If each person is working, you may want to keep accounts separate and pay household expenses in a joint account. Or, if one partner makes more than another, they may proportionately contribute to shared expenses. Some couples go all-in and pool all their money.
If disagreements happen and things go off track, you may want to seek professional help from a financial advisor, but remember they are not marriage counsellors.
"Often, as a financial professional, I feel like we do a little bit of both," joked Evans.
Previous relationships can also affect how you organize your finances, but both people need to understand and agree on the parameters. Above all, honesty is key.
"You're going on a bit of faith with the relationship, other than, you know, asking to see their credit bureau pulled or something like that, which again is probably not a first date request," said Evans.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario considers emergency measures, stiffer fines against protesters, sources say
As another blockade of the Canada-U.S. border sprung up, further choking trade and traffic between the two nations, sources tell CTV News that the Ontario government will invoke new emergency measures on Friday and possibly issue a state of emergency aimed at protesters.
'Whatever it takes': PM says as officials work with U.S. to 'resolve' protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has indicated the government's willingness to 'respond with whatever it takes,' to bring the trucker convoy protests under control, confirming federal ministers and top Canadian officials are working with U.S. representatives to 'resolve' the situation. This comes as political pressure has been increasing across Canada and in the United States to see the anti-mandate and anti-government blockades end.
U.S. urges Canada to use federal powers to ease border protest disruption
The Biden administration on Thursday urged Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border caused by a protest against anti-coronavirus mandates that has blocked a vital U.S.-Canada trade route, a White House official said.
Ottawa towing company threatened into not helping police with trucker convoy: chief
Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into threats targeting a tow truck company that could have helped remove trucks from the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Nearly $12 million in CERB payments sent to applicants with foreign addresses
The federal government sent nearly $12 million in Canada Emergency Response Benefit payments to more than 1,600 people with foreign addresses during the first seven months of the pandemic.
'Quilts for Survivors': How a social media initiative is offering comfort to residential school survivors
A collective of volunteers and quilters from across Canada are crafting full-sized blankets for residential school survivors both as a form of comfort and a symbol of support, respect and love.
Ontario court freezes access to donations for truckers' protest from GiveSendGo
The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars in donations to the truckers convoy that were raised through online platform GiveSendGo.
Conservatives call for blockades to end, pushing feds to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
Rocket startup's Florida launch debut ends in ocean crash
A rocket startup's big Florida launch debut ended with all four mini satellites destroyed Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, nearly 200 new cases
Two more COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Island Health on Thursday, according to a statement from the B.C. Ministry of Health.
-
Foul play not suspected after 2 bodies found at Saanich shelter
Police and the coroner are investigating Thursday after two people were found dead outside a temporary housing facility in Saanich, B.C.
-
No significant injuries after boat fire off northern Vancouver Island diverts ferry
A 17.5-metre vessel was destroyed by fire Thursday morning in the waters between Port McNeill and Malcom Island.
Calgary
-
Calgary’s real estate market hottest in years
Calgary’s real estate market for detached homes is on a tear, with the benchmark price up $12,000 in the last month alone.
-
Limited enforcement as Coutts border blockade shuts down the border again
Dozens of police and many more protesters remained Thursday morning at a blockaded intersection in southern Alberta.
-
Alberta is 'past the peak' of the Omicron wave: health minister
Jason Copping said Thursday that the peak of Omicron cases is now weeks behind us.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations trending down, announce changes to rapid test program
According to the health minister, the provincial rate of hospitalization has decreased by one-quarter since the peak, despite Thursday's number of people in hospital representing the pandemic's ninth-highest total.
-
Kenney spreading 'misunderstanding' on COVID-19 restrictions, fueling protesters: experts
Alberta's premier is spreading "constitutional misunderstanding" and bowing to protesters in his sharp turn to remove COVID-19 restrictions faster than he originally promised, according to experts in law and politics.
-
'We need to let kids be kids': Copping, Hinshaw asked about masking removal in Alberta schools
Alberta's top doctor and health minister were both asked on Thursday about what scientific data was used to justify the province's decisions to lift mandatory masking in schools.
Toronto
-
Ontario considers emergency measures, stiffer fines against protesters, sources say
As another blockade of the Canada-U.S. border sprung up, further choking trade and traffic between the two nations, sources tell CTV News that the Ontario government will invoke new emergency measures on Friday and possibly issue a state of emergency aimed at protesters.
-
Ontario court freezes access to donations for truckers' protest from GiveSendGo
The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars in donations to the truckers convoy that were raised through online platform GiveSendGo.
-
Ontario to allow high contact sports, more music extracurriculars in schools, sources say
High contact sports, choir and other extracurriculars are resuming in Ontario schools after a temporary pause on the activities when students returned to schools amid the Omicron wave.
Montreal
-
Students mourning stabbing death of Lucas Gaudet, 16, near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Montreal Canadiens need to 'have fun,' get re-inspired, says new coach Martin St. Louis
One day after firing Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal Canadiens held a press conference with new interim head coach Martin St. Louis. He said it's a 'dream' to take over the job and outlined his plans to let the team relax and re-find their instincts.
-
Man, 46, fatally shot in LaSalle garage four years after brother was gunned down nearby
The 46-year-old fatally shot in his own garage in LaSalle on Wednesday was Domenic Macri, police sources confirm. Macri's brother was murdered in very similar circumstances nearby in 2018.
Winnipeg
-
Update to Manitoba health orders coming Friday
Manitoba will make an update to its public health orders on Friday.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for shooting suspect who may be armed
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 27-year-old woman in connection with a shooting earlier Thursday in the RM of Ste. Anne.
-
Critics question Manitoba government's response to anti-mandate protest in downtown Winnipeg
Critics accuse the Manitoba government of being too slow to respond to the ongoing protest outside the Legislative Building.
Saskatoon
-
City warns of icy streets, sidewalks as mercury plunges in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is urging caution with temperatures expected to cool off overnight Thursday.
-
Grading begins on Saskatoon residential streets with severe rutting
City and contractor crews are shaving down the deep ruts where people are getting stuck or there’s a risk of damage to vehicles, according to the City of Saskatoon.
-
B.C. firm buys troubled Saskatoon condo building for more than $2M
A problem-plagued condo building in the city’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood has been sold to a construction company based in B.C.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 384 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in first weekly update
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 384 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 26 intensive care patients as of Wednesday, in its first weekly update.
-
Regina Public Schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health orders
Regina Public Schools announced it will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end in this month.
-
Coyote spottings in a north Regina park sparking concern for some residents
Residents in the Rosemont neighbourhood are concerned about the increased presence of coyotes in A.E. Wilson Park.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'
The City of Fredericton is preparing for a “Freedom convoy” protest that is scheduled to begin Friday afternoon. Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” New Brunswick’s capital, as it’s been advertised.
-
Maritime provinces plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions with multi-step approaches
It seems the Maritime provinces have a common goal when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, with each planning to ease restrictions in a multi-step approach.
-
Trial for fatal hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old Cape Breton girl wraps up
The hit-and-run trial for the death of a 10-year-old Cape Breton girl wrapped up Thursday, with the defence arguing inconsistencies in the Crown's case.
London
-
Toyota halts production due in part to blockade at Ambassador Bridge
Toyota has confirmed it would be halting production at its Ontario plants in part because of the protests near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.
-
Psychiatric assessment ordered for murder suspect
A psychiatric assessment has been ordered for a London man who says he is not criminally responsible for the stabbing death of his friend.
-
London, Ont. man charged with impaired driving causing death following alleged hit-and-run
Police have charged a London, Ont. resident with impaired driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run crash in the west end of the city Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Area Hospital launches digital platform for mental health services
Sault Area Hospital is expanding the outreach of its mental health and addictions care with the use of a new digital platform.
-
Concerns about speeding on Walford Road in Sudbury
Some residents who live along a busy road in Sudbury are sharing some serious safety concerns.
-
North Bay Granite Tennis Club considers adding indoor courts
By 2025, the North Bay Granite Tennis Club could have indoor tennis and pickleball courts.
Kitchener
-
Ontario considers emergency measures, stiffer fines against protesters, sources say
As another blockade of the Canada-U.S. border sprung up, further choking trade and traffic between the two nations, sources tell CTV News that the Ontario government will invoke new emergency measures on Friday and possibly issue a state of emergency aimed at protesters.
-
-
Cambridge Toyota plant shuts down production amid border blockades
The Toyota facility in Cambridge won’t be able to produce vehicles for at least the rest of this week due to blockades at the Canada-U.S. border.