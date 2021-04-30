VANCOUVER -- In the final COVID-19 case update of the week, health officials in British Columbia announced another 740 cases were recorded in a 24-hour period.

In a joint statement with the provincial health minister, B.C.'s top doctor said four more deaths have been attributed to the disease.

As of Friday's update, there have been a total of 129,482 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

The province's death toll has reached 1,581, Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

She and Health Minister Adrian Dix used the latest update as a reminder to follow restrictions currently in place in the province.

"This weekend, remember to follow the non-essential travel restrictions as we all continue to do our part to keep our loved ones and communities safe," they said in the statement.

Their update came hours after Mike Farnworth, B.C.'s public safety minister, gave more information on how exactly those restrictions will be enforced. The plan includes road checks, which could result in fines as high as $575.

There are currently 7,886 cases of COVID-19 considered active in B.C. Of those, 511 people are hospitalized, with 174 receiving treatment in intensive care units.

Another 11,727 people are under public health monitoring following exposure to known cases of the disease.

About 92.5 per cent, or 119,785 people known to have had the novel coronavirus in B.C. have recovered, the health officials said.

Additionally, the number of vaccine doses given out in the province has climbed to 1,786,722, of which 90,642 were second doses.

According to the province, this update means nearly 40 per cent of eligible people in B.C. have received at least a first dose of one of the three vaccines currently offered.