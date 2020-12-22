VANCOUVER -- Some 1.2 million people work in Canada's hospitality industry.

Every person in that industry has been affected by closures, reduced hours or exposure to illness.

To help, Corby Spirit and Wine donated $100,000 to the Bartenders Benevolent Fund.

The fund will be allocated based on need and open to workers from across Canada.

It is anticipated to benefit a minimum of 400 bartenders.

In addition, Corby has helped launch a coffee table book called Toast From Coast to Coast.

All proceeds of sales will go to the Bartenders Benevolent Fund & Canadian Professional Bartenders Association.

The book features more than 100 cocktail recipes from Canadian bars and restaurants.

On CTV Morning Live, Colin MacDougall, Portfolio Consultant at Corby Spirit and Wine, shared a festive holiday cocktail recipe.

MacDougall whipped up the Gingerbread Old Fashioned.

Check out the full video to hear more about the Bartenders Benevolent Fund and the creation of the cocktail.

Gingerbread Old Fashion Recipe:

Syrup:

Brew Hot Tea using 4 tea bags,1 cup water, let steep for 15 minutes (MacDougall recommended Stash Decaf Pumpkin Spice)

Remove the bags, add one cup of brown sugar and stir to fully disolve the sugar

Let it cool down to room temperature (Save in a mason jar or bottle for up to a week)

The Drink:

2 oz (60 ml) of J.P. Wiser's Triple Barrel Rye

1/2 oz (15 ml) of Gingerbread syrup (the more used the bolder the gingerbread flavour)

4 dashes of Angostura bitters

Stir well, until the glass feels cold to the touch.

