Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnight

Images from the scene show multiple ambulances parked in the area, with crews preparing a stretcher to transport any patients requiring care. (CTV) Images from the scene show multiple ambulances parked in the area, with crews preparing a stretcher to transport any patients requiring care. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing

Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school sheltering about 90 people in its basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out at the battered Mariupol steel plant as Moscow's forces rushed to seize it ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener