Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnight

Investigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a brief email to CTV News, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it had been called for the fatal incident near the intersection of Westwood Street and Glen Drive, not far from Glen Elementary School.

IHIT said additional information on the case would be released by Coquitlam RCMP.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News the call came in around 12:40 a.m. for a stabbing that had occurred in the area.

Four paramedic vehicles responded to the incident, but no patients were transported, EHS said.

Images from the scene show multiple ambulances parked in the area, with crews preparing a stretcher to transport any patients requiring care.

EHS does not publicly confirm fatalities, but when ambulances are dispatched and no one is transported, it often means the intended patients died at the scene.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information about the incident. This story will be updated if a response is received.

This is a developing story and will be updated