VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at the Biltmore Hotel Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators shut down Prince Edward Street at East 11th Avenue for more than 12 hours.

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that the victim died from their injuries. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Several neighbours tweeted about a flood of police cars and a helicopter circling the area shortly before 4 p.m.

Officers also patrolled the neighbourhood by foot to interview witnesses.

The Vancouver Police Department's forensic identification unit was also called in to collect evidence from the scene.

Investigators appeared to be focused on the parkade attached to the building.

Evidence markers were placed on the ramp leading up to the second level.

The Biltmore hotel has been transitional housing since 2014.

CTV has reached out to Vancouver Police for more information.

This is a developing story.