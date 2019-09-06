Two people are in police custody following a fatal shooting in South Surrey early Friday morning.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to an altercation on 160th Street near King George Boulevard shortly after midnight.

Mounties say when they arrived at around 12:30 a.m. they found man with gunshot wounds. He did not survive his injuries.

RCMP on scene early Friday appeared to be focusing their attention on a home on 160th between 16th Avenue and Alder Place. The busy stretch of 160th has homes on either side and has now been taped off.

In a brief message posted on Twitter, the Surrey RCMP said the altercation happened inside a home, but did not provide further details about what happened.

It is believed that the people involved in the shooting knew each other, and Mounties do not believe there's an ongoing risk to public safety.

One person who lives nearby told CTV News he didn’t hear anything, but woke up around 2 a.m. to a knock on the door from police canvassing the area for witnesses.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now handling the case and will be working with Surrey RCMP's major crimes section.

The victim has not been publicly identified, nor have the two people in custody.

