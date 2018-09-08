

CTV Vancouver





A serious two-vehicle collision has shut down a portion of the Guilford area while police investigate.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday in the 14500 block of 100 Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the Honda Accord was on fire.

Surrey RCMP said it appears the driver of the Honda Accord crossed the median and onto oncoming traffic, hitting the westbound compact SUV.

Initial reports indicated the people involved may be suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities later confirmed to CTV News the driver of the car is dead following the crash and they are working to identify the driver.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but they are expected to survive.

Police closed a section of 100 Avenue for all westbound traffic at 148 Street and eastbound traffic at 144 Street. They’re asking drivers to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or send an anonymous tip to Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.