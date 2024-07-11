VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Fatal crash on Highway 99 shuts down northbound lanes in Surrey

    Northbound lanes on Highway 99 at King George Boulevard were closed on July 11, 2024, due to a fatal crash. (DriveBC) Northbound lanes on Highway 99 at King George Boulevard were closed on July 11, 2024, due to a fatal crash. (DriveBC)
    Share

    A serious crash in Surrey on Highway 99 killed one person Thursday morning and shut down northbound traffic.

    RCMP say officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 99 north of King George Boulevard where one person was declared dead at the scene.

    The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, or ICARS, has been called to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision investigation Team with the investigation, according to police.

    Hours after the crash, heavy traffic began building for the morning commute as drivers are being diverted at King George Highway. As of 6:30 a.m., police had not yet given a timeline on when the area will be reopened to traffic but they asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

    The cause of the crash remains unclear and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, including dash-cam video in the area of Highway 99 at King George Highway during the time leading up to the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News