Fatal crash on Highway 99 shuts down northbound lanes in Surrey

A serious crash in Surrey on Highway 99 killed one person Thursday morning and shut down northbound traffic.

RCMP say officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 99 north of King George Boulevard where one person was declared dead at the scene.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, or ICARS, has been called to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision investigation Team with the investigation, according to police.

Hours after the crash, heavy traffic began building for the morning commute as drivers are being diverted at King George Highway. As of 6:30 a.m., police had not yet given a timeline on when the area will be reopened to traffic but they asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

The cause of the crash remains unclear and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, including dash-cam video in the area of Highway 99 at King George Highway during the time leading up to the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.