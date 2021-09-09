Family traumatized by mother's waiting room death as more B.C. hospitals see COVID-19 surge
A Kamloops family is still in shock after the family matriarch went to hospital with stomach pain Tuesday and never came home. She died in the ER waiting room after waiting six hours without seeing a doctor.
Their tragic story comes as CTV News Vancouver has obtained internal documents outlining more surgical cancellations in Metro Vancouver, with critical COVID-19 patients – most of whom are unvaccinated – taking up hospital resources from others who need medical care.
On Tuesday evening, 70-year-old Susan Tasson went to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops with her eldest daughter, complaining of stomach pain. Staff triaged her and sent them to the waiting room, where Tasson fell asleep on her daughter’s shoulder; she never woke up.
“My sister's still dealing with the trauma of it all because she didn't expect to see her mother die in front of her," said Cheri Witwiky, whose sister described people lined up and waiting in hallways as they waited six hours to see someone.
“Mom just put her head down on her shoulder and kind of rested for a minute ... and she basically fell asleep and passed away while she was sitting there.”
Witwiky and the family praised the hospital staff for doing all they could in an overflowing hospital to try and revive Tasson, who died shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The grandmother of three had been in generally good health and the family still doesn’t know why she died. They wish they’d had even a little time to say goodbye to the bubbly and energetic senior, who loved painting, needlepoint and family time in her golden years.
“This may not’ve happened if the health-care system had not been overburdened by a vast majority of people who are unvaccinated in the system,” Witwiky said.
HEALTH MINISTER RESPONDS
The BC Coroners Service said it is investigating and provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix called a press conference in large part to address Tasson’s death, which sent shockwaves across the province.
"There is an automatic process of review in these circumstances and we can't talk about individual cases, but we know about the impact on the lives of obviously everyone around that person and everyone who works in the ER, who work in a dedicated and diligent manner every day," said Dix.
When asked whether he would send more resources to the beleaguered hospital, which has been dealing with a dire nursing shortage for weeks, Dix did not answer directly – nor would he confirm rumours in the community that there were only three nurses on shift Tuesday night when there should’ve been 24.
"We invested money, this year, a million dollars to increase staffing levels at Royal Inland Hospital and to address what's a continuing challenge in the emergency room there,” he said. “We've added resources. Kamloops has been a priority."
FRASER HEALTH QUIETLY POSPTPONING SURGERIES FOR THE NEXT MONTH
While health officials have announced surgical cancellations in previous waves of the pandemic, most recently in the spring, they have made vague references to “strain” on the medical system in the fourth wave and only acknowledged postponements of surgical procedures when prompted by reporters.
Interior Health has been cancelling surgeries for weeks, since infections first started surging in the summer. Now, CTV News has learned there are so may COVID-19 patients in the Lower Mainland that Fraser Health is scaling back elective surgeries at its three biggest hospitals for the next month.
“This postponement allows for inpatient and critical care bed capacity and/or staff to be reallocated to manage COVID-19 patients,” write the senior administrators in a memo to surgical staff dated Sept. 3.
“The impact of COVID-19 and hospital occupancy data will be closely monitored to inform escalation or de-escalation of impact to surgical slates.”
The postponements affect one operating theatre at each of Abbotsford Regional and Royal Columbian hospitals, as well as two operating theatres at Surrey Memorial Hospital.
The memo writers encourage surgeons to prioritize emergency and urgent procedures, as well as cancer patients and patients who’ve been on their waiting lists the longest. Cardiac patients had already faced months-long delays in life-saving open-heart surgery, even before the fourth wave put a further strain on beleaguered hospital staff.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Another minority government? Potential election outcomes, explained
As was the case in the 2019 campaign, at this point in the race based on polling, a majority government may be out of reach for both the Liberal and Conservative parties. So what are the potential minority government scenarios Canada could be facing?
Trudeau says he would leave Canadian flags at half-mast if re-elected
A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said on Friday, contrasting himself to Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole who pledged to raise the flags.
NEW | 'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Evacuation underway at multiple N.B. universities, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
National vaccine panel recommends 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending that some immunocompromised people receive three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Family traumatized by mother's waiting room death as more B.C. hospitals see COVID-19 surge
A Kamloops family is still in shock after the family matriarch went to hospital with stomach pain Tuesday and never came home. She died in the ER waiting room after waiting six hours without seeing a doctor.
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
Breaking down the candidates' body language during the English-language debate
On CTVNews.ca: Body language expert Mark Bowden deciphers how the party leaders were either boosted or betrayed by their movements during Thursday's English-language debate.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police officers 'severely assaulted,' taken to hospital: VicPD
Two Victoria police officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were assaulted Friday, according to the police department.
-
Cost of COVID-19 hospital stays far exceeds other illnesses: study
The study found that the average cost of a COVID-19 patient’s hospital stay is $23,000. That’s three times the amount that it costs for a hospital stay for a heart attack; four times the cost for a patient hospitalized with the flu; and nearly as much as a hospital stay for a kidney transplant.
-
Police investigating murder in Saanich
Police responded to a 911 call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived at a home on Battleford Avenue and found a male who had died.
Calgary
-
Bow Valley College mandates vaccinations for students, employees
The college, which has a campus in downtown Calgary, said the new vaccination requirement will be effective as of Oct. 22.
-
Driver ejected in serious crash on Glenmore Trail
Westbound Glenmore Trail was reduced to one lane in an area between the Deerfoot Trail and Blackfoot Trail overpasses following a serious crash that sent one man to hospital.
-
Calgary's The Military Museums commemorates victims on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Twenty years ago, the world watched in shock and horror as commercial aircraft hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | 'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
-
New Edmonton rec centre result of city-school collaboration
An Edmonton high school has partnered with the city to create a new southwest Edmonton recreation facility that will be used by students and the public.
-
LIVE @ 1:30
LIVE @ 1:30 | New hospital project to start in Rocky Mountain House
Government officials are scheduled to announce a new hospital project in central Alberta.
Toronto
-
Private schools given rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that Ontario officials said aren't needed in public schools
As a new school year begins in Ontario, a select few thousand children at Toronto private schools will have access to frequent asymptomatic rapid antigen COVID-19 testing, paid for with public funds, while the province's education minister and chief health officer say such rapid screening for public school students is unnecessary.
-
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
-
Eight GTA ridings will have half as many polling sites for this election, COVID-19 may be to blame
Voters in the Greater Toronto Area may have further to go in order to cast their ballots during the upcoming federal election thanks to a reduction in polling stations that is being largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for largest single-day increase in months
Health-care professionals are monitoring 6,604 active cases. Active coronavirus infections have not exceeded 6,000 since May 23, 2021.
-
Quebec kids' hospitals packed, not with COVID-19 but 'unprecedented' surge in other viruses
Quebec children's hospitals are packed, but it's not with COVID-19 cases -- there's been an unprecedented explosion of wintertime viruses appearing in the summer among kids. The province is creating special pediatric clinics to help with the overflow.
-
'None of your business': Legault calls out 'ridiculous' question on Quebec secularism, language laws during federal debate
Quebec Premier Francois Legault calling out organizers of Thursday night’s federal election debate following a question on the province’s secularism and language laws.
Winnipeg
-
Daily COVID-19 cases break 100 on Friday, one more death reported in Manitoba
Manitoba has reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, along with another death linked to the virus.
-
Winnipeg man facing additional charges related to assaults along Red River trail
A Winnipeg man is facing four additional charges in relation to attacks on women along a Winnipeg river trail.
-
Eric Wildman charged in connection with death of neighbour Clifford Joseph: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP said Eric Wildman, 34, from the RM of St. Clements is facing the charge in connection with the death of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reinstates mandatory self-isolation, health care service reductions as COVID-19 cases rise
The Government of Saskatchewan has reinstated a self-isolation order for COVID-19 positive residents and will be reducing some health care services to lessen the stress on the system.
-
Moe says COVID-19 vaccination 'will remain a choice'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe gave a stern message Friday morning to residents who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'A social butterfly who loved life': Girl dead after crash between scooter and truck in Saskatoon
A nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital after a truck and the scooter she was riding collided on Thursday morning, Saskatoon police say.
Regina
-
Sask. reinstates mandatory self-isolation, health care service reductions as COVID-19 cases rise
The Government of Saskatchewan has reinstated a self-isolation order for COVID-19 positive residents and will be reducing some health care services to lessen the stress on the system.
-
Sask. Premier says COVID-19 vaccination 'will remain a choice'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe gave a stern message Friday morning to residents who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Regina Liberal candidate says he was harassed, threatened while door-knocking
The Liberal Party candidate for Regina-Wascana is alleging he was harassed and threatened while out door knocking on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Evacuation underway at multiple N.B. universities, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
-
N.S. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19; 92 per cent of new cases since March are people who are unvaccinated
Between March 15 and Sept. 9, 2021, Nova Scotia has had 4,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, only 82 (1.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated. There have been 265 people (6.0 per cent) who were partially vaccinated and 4,075 (92.1 per cent) who were unvaccinated.
-
25-metre endangered blue whale washes ashore on N.S. beach south of Halifax
Conservationists are trying to determine what to do with the carcass of a 25-metre long endangered blue whale that has washed up on a beach south of Halifax.
London
-
Oxford County to implement vaccine mandate for staff, but not without opposition from Woodstock mayor
Oxford County has become the latest area government to endorse a vaccine mandate for staff, but it didn’t come without major resistance from the mayor of Oxford’s largest municipality.
-
London, Ont. police arrest two suspects in mid-day shooting investigation
Two suspects have been arrested following a London, Ont. shooting that sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon.
-
City hall warns of firings, drops COVID testing option in tougher employee vaccination policy
An update to the vaccination policy for London, Ont. municipal employees raises the stakes by adding terminations to the list of consequences for non-compliance.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robbery
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
-
Two-vehicle crash at New Sudbury intersection
At least two people injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road on Friday morning.
-
Evacuation underway at multiple N.B. universities, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
Kitchener
-
'Intentionally set' fire at Kitchener Walmart caused approximately $3 million in damage: police
Kitchener fire fighters and Waterloo police were called to a fire inside the Walmart at the Sunrise Centre in Kitchener just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Guelph police mourn the passing of service dog 'Jett'
The Guelph Police Service says a three-year-old police service dog (PSD), Jett, has passed away.
-
Waterloo Region adds 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.