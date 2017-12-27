

Police are renewing their call for tips about Marie Stuart's whereabouts, one year after she disappeared in the middle of her pregnancy.

The Abbotsford, B.C. resident was about five months along when she vanished without warning last Dec. 27, making an already desperate situation even more troubling for her worried loves ones.

On Wednesday, police marked the anniversary of her disappearance by appealing once more for the public’s help.

"Her baby's due date and her own birthday have passed," the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release. "Her family and friends continue to worry incredibly about her and they maintain hope that she can be found."

Stuart, who was 38 at the time of her disappearance, also did not have her medication with her when she went missing.

According to her family, Stuart has no history of running off, though her husband Leslie Scott Schellenberg told reporters that she had been in a "bit of a state" before she vanished.

Police have since followed up on a number of tips and potential sightings, but have been unable to locate her. Her last confirmed sighting was in the area of the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, and authorities conducted multiple fruitless searches of the nearby Mill Park Lake area from both land and water.

Anyone who has information on Stuart’s whereabouts or who believes they might have had contact with her over the last year is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.