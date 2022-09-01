Family of man who died in police custody travels to Vancouver for answers

Biden at Independence Hall: Trump, allies threaten democracy

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Thursday night that "equality and democracy are under assault" in the U.S. as he sounded an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and "MAGA Republican" adherents, labelling them an extremist threat to the nation and its future.

How are Canadian universities responding to monkeypox?

As the new school year kicks off, universities across the country are back in crisis management mode, this time to address monkeypox. The Public Health Agency in Canada recently reported a slowing down in the spread of cases, but experts say that schools need to remain prepared.

  • Driver crashes head-on into Oak Bay police cruiser after fleeing police

    The driver of a white Tesla vehicle was arrested Thursday afternoon after they reportedly fled from police and crashed into several Oak Bay and Saanich police vehicles. Saanich police say the incident began around 3:45 p.m. when officers spotted the Tesla driving in a "dangerous manner" near the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Shelbourne Street. Police say officers saw the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic and failing to stop at traffic lights.

    Saanich police say they received reports of a white Tesla driving dangerously around 4 p.m. Thursday. (CTV News)

