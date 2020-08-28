VANCOUVER -- The sudden death of esteemed sports writer and hockey analyst Jason Botchford last year was caused by an accidental overdose, his family revealed Friday.

The deceased's wife, Kathryn Botchford, said the coroner's investigation into his death confirmed what the family had already been told unofficially: that he died "by an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl."

‘’We were completely shocked and in disbelief to discover the cause of Jason’s sudden death. The cause does not change who Jason was to all of us but just makes his death that much harder to comprehend. We are still grieving," she wrote in a statement that was released by Botchford's father.

I am Jason Botchford’s father. His wife, Kathryn Botchford, has asked me to release this statement on behalf of her and our family.@katbotchford pic.twitter.com/jl6xw3x7eb — John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) August 28, 2020

Botchford, originally from Ontario, spent more than a decade covering the Vancouver Canucks, and was just 48 years old. He left behind his wife and their three children.

More than a year after his death, Botchford's impact on the hockey world remains. People on social media continue to reference his catchphrase, "Bro, do your dekes," on Canucks games nights.

DO



YOUR



DEKES — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 26, 2020

At the time of his death, Botchford was working as a senior sports writer for website The Athletic following a 13-year stint at The Province newspaper.

Several of Botchford’s colleagues offered condolences and support for the family.

more than a year later I still marvel about cramming The Commodore with thousands *ALL* there for Botch. For a sportswriter. But obviously he meant so much more to so many. Talk about making your mark on a city, an industry and a fanbase. Thinking about him and his family today. — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) August 28, 2020

I’m still very much on #TeamBotch. A tremendous writer, broadcaster and friend. And for those young writers he inspired, his impact can’t be measured. My best to his family. A life gone too soon. @TSN1040 https://t.co/1KEQDHH752 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 28, 2020

His on-air commentary also made him a popular voice on TSN 1040, where he was a frequent contributor.

"From being a former morning show co-host to one of our most vital hockey contributors, Jason was essential to what we did. He was amazing on the air and just the same off the air," said Trevor Martins, program director at 1040 said following his death.

"Jason had a huge following in our community with one of the biggest fan bases in the city. He will be missed by so many."

Katheryn Botchford said the family is "grateful for the outpouring of support" that followed his death, and asked for the family's privacy going forward.

"Today the privacy of our family, primarily the children, remains our principal concern. The kids and I have already had to cope with so much pain,’’ she said.