VANCOUVER -- As Autumn takes hold there are more days spent indoors as fall storms roll in.

This generally inspires people to create spaces in their homes that are warm and inviting.

Designer Aly Velji joined CTV Morning Live to share some of his favourite seasonal finds at HomeSense and some great tips on how to spruce up your household.

The first area of the home Velji addressed was the entryway.

Velji explained that the entryway now plays a very important role in our homes.

This is now the barrier between your bubble and the outside world.

He recommends keeping masks and sanitizer organized and ready at the doorway.

In the video he shares some great items from HomeSense that not only will keep you organized, but offer a sleek look.

Next Velji talked about the importance of bringing nature indoors.

HomeSense has a variety of ways you can create a plant lady paradise even if you don't have a green thumb.

Your space can be warmed up by adding accents in seasonal colours.

Earth tones are in for fall as well as textures, layers, and comfort.

With so many working from home Velji wanted to make time to address the home office.

He recommends problem solving pieces like foldable laptop tables or hidden storage.

All HomeSense items he featured not only incorporated the latest trends, but are on offer for a budget friendly price point.

Velji mentioned a contest that is running for TJX STYLE+ members until October 15th.

Members can enter for a chance to win a $5000 shopping spree at HomeSense, plus a virtual interior design consultation with Aly Velji.

Membership is free and can be done online where contest detalis can be found.