VANCOUVER -- Fairmont Hotels offer an elevated luxury experience in a safe and comfortable environment.

These stunning hotels and resorts are filled with ample amenities and this summer if the perfect time to take advantage.

With limited international visitors, hotels are extending BC residents great offers and promotions.

There are a variety of options when choosing where to stay in your own backyard.

Fairmont Waterfront offers a relaxed west coast setting.

It features spectacular harbour views.

Seasonally inspired menus and dining experiences are available at ARC restaurant.

Fairmont Waterfront is also home to a health club that overlooks Stanley Park and the North Shore Mountains.

The 50 foot pool is the perfect locale to take in the scenery.

Just down the road you'll discover Fairmont Pacific Rim.

It boasts chic urban decor and its expansive lobby is the ideal place to enjoy an innovative cocktail.

It exudes modern luxury and offers a vibrant pool scene.

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is a landmark steeped in rich history.

It's located in the heart of downtown.

It is pet friendly and is even home to their own dog ambassador named Ella.

Locals will be delighted to learn about the return of afternoon tea.

Notch8 Restaurant + Bar has resumed service and has even incorporated grab and go options.

For those that want a taste of island life the Fairmont Empress is an iconic destination.

Guests will enjoy magnificent views of the harbour, city and impressive gardens.

They have innovated with new features like lunch on the lawn and tea to go.

For those that are looking to travel locally CTV Morning Live has an exciting contest on social media.

Viewers will have the chance to win a Fairmont Pacific Northwest Getaway.

The prize package includes 2-night's at winner's choice of Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Fairmont Waterfront or Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Roundtrip Helijet flight from Vancouver to Victoria.

Plus 2-nights at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria.