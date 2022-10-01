‘Extremely painful’: Sky-high gas prices impacting B.C.’s transportation industry

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian recruiters attend a military training at the Patriot Park outside in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste

Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener