Expo Line service resumes in downtown Vancouver after police incident

An undisclosed police incident forced TransLink to temporarily halt SkyTrain service in downtown Vancouver during the busy Thursday afternoon rush hour.

The transit provider said the Expo Line was suspended between Waterfront Station and Stadium-Chinatown Station for about an hour before service was restored around 5:40 p.m.

"There may be residual gaps while we work to restore normal train frequency," TransLink wrote in a Twitter update. "We thank you for your patience."

A bus bridge was set up to transport passengers between the stops while service was suspended.

Few details about what prompted the shutdown have been provided. Witnesses said an announcement at Burrard Station indicated someone had accessed the SkyTrain tracks.