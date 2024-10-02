Experts predict a warmer fall followed by a frigid winter on B.C.'s South Coast

Environment and Climate Change Canada says warmer fall weather will likely be followed up by frigid and wet conditions when a La Niña pattern hits B.C.'s South Coast.

Warning preparedness meteorologist Armel Castellan says the region is currently experiencing temperatures above the seasonal average, a trend that could continue for the next few months.

“That’s mostly because of a pattern offshore with warmer waters,” he said.

While warmer temperatures will persist, Castellan says the days of sunshine and clear skies are likely numbered due to an incoming weather pattern.

"I would take the days that are clear and nice and warm and maximize them,” he said.

“Go jump in some crispy leaves because the soggy ones are also coming to our neighbourhoods relatively soon."

According to Castellan, December is likely when we will begin to see a significant drop off in temperature, when a La Niña weather pattern will move in.

La Niña is a climate phenomenon resulting from the flow of warmer water in the Pacific Ocean that typically brings lower temperatures and higher precipitation.

Castellan says it’s projected to be a weaker La Niña, but he points out that last winter we experience an El Niño pattern, which has the opposite effect, creating warmer temperatures. Despite this, several low temperature records were broken in January.

“When we get those moments – that can happen any winter – they are memorable. They have impacts, and they can happen during El Niño or La Niña,” he said.

“We need to be ready for just about anything at this point.”