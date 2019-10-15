Thatcher Demko will make his season debut as the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Detroit Red Wings, in the last home game before the team heads out on an east coast swing.

"We have a lot of belief in him, I think he is a really good goalie," said Canucks coach Travis Green.

Demko has learned a lot from his time with the Canucks, he played in nine games last year after being called up from the Utica Comets, the club's AHL affiliate. He says his daily routine is more intense and he is taking better care of himself and feels he is more mature now.

"It’s definitely bittersweet. Obviously you never want to see a good friend like that go through anything, but at the same time, I’ve got a job to do."

"We gained a little momentum here at home getting two wins in a row. We just want to keep that rolling," Demko told reporters Monday.

Demko gets the start Tuesday because Canucks number one net minder Jacob Markstrom has been granted a leave of absence. Markstrom has been solid this year, in the net for the Canucks.

He has a 2-2-0 record in four games this season for Vancouver with 2.23 goals against the average and a .926 save percentage.

“Jacob Markstrom has been granted a leave of absence to attend to a family matter and is expected to rejoin the Canucks on the road this weekend. Respectfully, we will not offer any further comment,” said Canucks GM Jim Benning, in a statement.

23 year-old Demko will start Tuesday, and the team will then head out on the road where he’ll be in the pipes against the Stanley Cup champions St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

“There is pressure on everyone to play well in the NHL, he knows that you’re in the NHL, you want to play well. Good teams in the league don’t just win with one goalie in the net, they win with both in the net. He is a competitive guy, he’s going to give us his best—quite honestly that is all we can ask for,” Green told reporters Tuesday.

The Canucks play the Red Wings Tuesday, and then head east playing St. Louis on Thursday and will end up in New York on the weekend.